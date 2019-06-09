SUV holding 9 people overturns in ditch near Gainesville

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Seven of nine people in an SUV that crashed into a ditch along Interstate 75 in Alachua County about 11 p.m. Saturday were injured.

The Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to an accident at mile marker 394 on I-75. Crews found an SUV with nine people inside overturned in a ditch and called two additional rescue units.

Seven people were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

ACFR wanted to use this accident as a reminder for everyone to wear their seatbelt, and make sure children are in proper-fitting car seats.

