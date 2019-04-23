UF assistant football director accused of cyberstalking ex-girlfriend

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A member of the Florida Gators football staff was arrested and charged with cyberstalking.

According to an article by the Orlando Sentinel, Otis Yelverton, 51, was placed on leave following his arrest Monday on a felony charge of aggravated stalking. Yelverton was accused of harassing his former girlfriend after she ended their year-long relationship.

The Sentinel, which cited court records, said Yelverton is accused of calling, texting and Facebook messaging the woman 40 times. He left a threatening voicemail stating he would "blow up" her vehicle.

Yelverton was taken to the Alachua County Jail.

Read the full story on the Orlando Sentinel's website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.