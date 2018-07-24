UF freshman football player arrested on felony charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Incoming University of Florida football player Justin Watkins was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail on felony charges, News4Jax learned Tuesday.

According to the jail log, Watkins was booked on four charges, two of which were felony charges of false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation. He was also charged with two misdemeanor battery charges.

Bond was not immediately set. The circumstances leading to Watkins' arrest were unclear.

Watkins was suspended immediately from all activities, UF coach Dan Mullen said in a statement.

In May, Watkins was arrested in Marion County after he was accused of breaking a woman's phone and kicking her car, according to 247Sports. A police report said Watkins broke the woman's cell phone at a gas station following an argument and then followed her to a high school where he kicked her car repeatedly.

Because he was not a student at the school, he was arrested on trespassing charges.

