UF student, 19, arrested & charged with sexual battery, report finds

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A student at the University of Florida was arrested after police said he raped a woman at a residential complex, according to a report by the Gainesville Sun.

Jail records show Ian Fitzgerald Deal, 19, was charged with sexual battery and arrested Sunday morning. A UF spokesperson confirmed to the Sun that Deal is enrolled at UF and studies construction management.

According to the Sun, which cited a police report, Deal was arrested after he was invited back to a woman's apartment. The woman told police she did not want to have sex, and she repeatedly told the man to stop.

Deal was found by police naked and asleep in the woman's bedroom, the Sun reported. He told police the woman gave consent.

Records show Deal was booked into jail on a $270,000 bond. News4Jax has requested the police report from the UF Police Department.

