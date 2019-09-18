UF: Student in Rawlings Hall sexually battered

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - An alert from the University of Florida was sent Wednesday, warning students after a sexual battery was reported at Rawlings Hall.

According to the campus alert, a student reported that the assault occurred Saturday at about 2 a.m. The student met someone at a fraternity-sorority function Friday at an off-campus residence.

The UF alert states that after the function, the student and the other person left in an Uber and traveled to the Rawlings Hall, where the assault occurred. The student declined to provide further details, including the attacker's identity.

UF wants all students to be alert while police investigate.

