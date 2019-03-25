Woman accused of raiding ex-boyfriend's UF dorm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Three people were taken into custody after a burglary on the University of Florida campus.

According to WCJB, which cited an arrest report from the University of Florida Police Department, Jay Patel, Brittni Michaelis and Alexander Garcia got into Jennings Hall on Sunday night, went to the dorm room of Michaelis' ex-boyfriend and started grabbing his things.

When the roommate of the woman's ex-boyfriend entered the room, Patel threatened him with a comb that contained a knife blade inside the handle, police said. The trio ran off, but when questioned by investigators, Garcia and Patel told police they wanted to teach the ex-boyfriend a lesson.

Patel was charged with aggravated assault, armed burglary and carrying a concealed weapon. Garcia and Michaelis were charged with burglary.

