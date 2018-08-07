'All-user' restrooms coming to Orlando City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Orlando City Hall will become the first government building in Florida to have all-user restrooms, the city's mayor announced Tuesday.

According to WKMG in Orlando, Mayor Buddy Dyer said all-user restrooms differ from gender-neutral facilities because they are designed to welcome people with disabilities too. The restrooms will have single stalls with doors that extend all the way down to the floor.

The city is not removing men's and women's bathrooms. The new facilities will be added to the building's second floor.

The restrooms are expected to be functional by the end of August. A door sign that best represents all groups is being created.

Read the full story on clickorlando.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.