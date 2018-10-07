Amber Alert canceled for missing baby last seen in Sanford, Florida

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled an Amber Alert for a missing infant out of Sanford.

Earlier Sunday, 3-month-old Na'tori Mazion was last seen in the area of West Seminole Boulevard in Sanford.

FDLE says the child was found safe. The child was believed to be in the company of Tedrick Mazion.

The two may have been traveling in a 2017, red Nissan Altima, Florida tag number 4ALWY.

FDLE did not say anything about the whereabouts of Tedrick Mazion.

