An Amber Alert is issued for missing baby last seen in Sanford, Florida

Police are searching for man driving red 2017 Nissan Altima

SANFORD, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing baby last seen in Sanford, Florida.

3-month-old Na'tori Mazion was last seen in the area of West Seminole Boulevard in Sanford.

She was last seen wearing a pink and gray top with the words " princess" printed on it, a pink tutu, a pink headband, and clear jelly shoes.

The child may be in the company of Tedrick Mazion. He has a beard. They may be traveling in a 2017, red Nissan Altima, Florida tag number 4ALWY. The car has silver rims and black tint. 

If you see the car or suspect, you're urged to call 911. 

 

