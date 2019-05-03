Angler reels in, releases 13-foot tiger shark

SANABEL ISLAND, Fla. - This fish tale is for real! An avid Southwest fisherman said it took him five hours but he reeled in a 13-foot tiger shark Sunday off the coast of Sanibel Island.

Fisherman Elliot Sudal said he and a friend had been fishing for hours before he snagged the biggest catch of his life.

He said he fought with the shark for miles before finally reeling it into a sandbar in about two feet of water.

After some measuring, Sudal said the tiger shark was 13-feet, 2-inches long and weighed about 1,100 pounds.

Sudal is the founder of the Nantucket Shark Tagging Club and works with NOAA to promote shark conservation and tagging.

He said his mission is teach anglers to safely catch and release sharks from the beach.

