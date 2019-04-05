Angry about toll charges, Florida man threatens to blow up SunPass center, police say

DORAL, Fla. - A South Florida man has been arrested after he threatened to blow up the SunPass customer service center in Doral, police said.

Khambrel Dailey, 29, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of threatening to place a destructive device.

Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes said Dailey made several telephone calls to the SunPass center regarding a billing dispute concerning toll charges. During those calls, Valdes said, Dailey made multiple threats to place a bomb at the SunPass center in Doral, identifying himself by name, the phone number associated with his account and his home address.

Dailey was arrested at his home and taken into custody.

"He stated that he was angry when he made the calls and never had any intentions" of hurting anyone, Valdes said.

Dailey was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held Thursday in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.