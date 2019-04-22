Anonymous sign artist thwarts Florida deputies from writing tickets

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. - Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office were shocked and confused to see almost everyone obeying the speed limit last Wednesday.

Deputies were set up to conduct a speed enforcement operation in Golden Gate Estates.

After a while, deputies became suspicious as to why no speeders were, well, speeding by.

"Traffic was steady, so why had they identified just one driver who was traveling over the speed limit?" a post by CCSO said.

It turns out someone wrote a sign that said "POLICE AHEAD" and propped it on a speed light sign about a quarter of a mile ahead of their enforcement site.

"Mystery solved," the Collier County Sheriff's Office wrote.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.