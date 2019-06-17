Another 99 Hepatitis A cases added last week

A microscopic image of the Hepatitis A virus, taken by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A hepatitis A outbreak in Florida continued to expand last week, with 99 new cases reported, according to information on the state Department of Health website.

That brought the total number of cases this year to 1,561, up from 548 cases in 2018, 276 cases in 2017 and 122 cases in 2016.

The disease, which can cause liver damage, can be spread through such things as food or drinks that have been contaminated with fecal matter from people with the disease.

Health officials have urged Floridians to get vaccinated against the disease.

Pasco County has had the most cases this year, with 299. It is followed by Pinellas County, with 281 cases; Orange County, with 122 cases; Volusia County, with 114 cases; Hillsborough County, with 103 cases; and Marion County, with 91 cases, the Department of Health numbers show.

News Service of Florida