Argument over donuts leads to stabbing and arrest in Gainesville, police say

Julius J. Irving, 32, charged with attempted homicide in what police say was a fight over donuts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man is recovering after being stabbed several times at a Krispy Kreme Donuts shop in Gainesville.

Police said the suspect, Julius Irving is an employee of Krispy Kreme and reportedly got into an argument with a co-worker over how she was making donuts.

Detectives said the woman called her boyfriend to pick her up because the argument became heated.

They said when the boyfriend arrived he confronted Irving about the argument, and then Irving grabbed a knife and stabbed the man several times.

Police who arrived at the scene managed to stop massive bleeding from the victim's stab wounds and he was rushed to a hospital where he is expected to survive after surgery.

Officers said they found Irving near the Krispy Kreme shop and he confessed to stabbing the man.

Irving is now locked up in the Alachua County Jail.

The name of the victim, in this case, will not be released in accordance with the provisions of Marcy's Law.

