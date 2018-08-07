Armed bystander shoots gunman at Florida park, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A bystander licensed to carry a firearm shot a suspected gunman who opened fire at a crowded Florida park, according to Titusville police.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, which cited Titusville police, a man got into a fight with another person Saturday evening at Isaac Campbell Park. A few minutes after leaving the park, the man returned and opened fire on the crowd.

That's when an armed bystander shot the suspected gunman and waited for police to arrive, investigators told the newspaper. No other injuries were reported.

The suspected shooter, who was wounded, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

