Atlantic snook recreational season to close June 1

The recreational harvest of snook in Atlantic state and federal waters will close Saturday, June 1, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Snook are one of the many reasons Florida is referred to as the "Fishing Capital of the World." Seasonal harvest closures and anglers using proper handling methods when practicing catch-and-release help conserve Florida’s valuable snook populations and can ensure the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come, according to wildlife officials.

Learn more about recreational fishing regulations and fish handling tips on FWC's website.

Anglers can report their catch by using the iAngler app. Learn more on the Angler Action Foundation’s website.

