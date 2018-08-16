1 dead after shooting involving Baker County deputy, officials say

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. - One person died following a shooting in Glen St. Mary involving at least one sheriff's deputy, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night.

The incident happened on Whippoorwill Lane, though the exact time it happened wasn't immediately clear.

According to Maj. Randy Crews with the Sheriff's Office, no deputies were injured and there were no other casualties.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating. Officials are expected to be at the scene throughout the night.

