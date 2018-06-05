2 arrested after high-speed chase in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A high-speed chase Tuesday in Baker County led to the capture of two men, one of whom was chewed up by a K-9 and then Tasered, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol said Christopher Owens, 27, and 24-year-old Daquarius Ward, both from Monticello, were heading west on Interstate 10 late Tuesday morning when they were blue-lighted by an FHP trooper.

According to the Highway Patrol, Owens sped up, got off the highway at the Sanderson exit and headed south on County Road 229.

Troopers said the car then skidded into a ditch, and both men bailed and started running.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office and a Department of Corrections bloodhound team joined the pursuit, and Ward was caught quickly.

Owens was brought down by a K-9, and then when he still resisted, was Tasered, according to troopers.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and are facing a variety of charges.

The FHP believes they had been in Jacksonville to commit burglaries.

