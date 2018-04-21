5 seriously injured in Baker County crash

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said five people suffered injuries after a car hit a tree.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Reid Stafford Road late Friday night. Police have not identified the driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

FHP said two of the cars, six passengers were possibly ejected from the car. No one in the car was wearing a seat belt, according to FHP. The passengers ranged in age from 13 to 18. Four people suffered critical injuries and one person transported with critical injuries. One was transported in serious condition.

Alcohol tests are pending.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.