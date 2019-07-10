Another option for day care coming to Macclenny

MACCLENNY, Fla. - Another option for day care is coming to Macclenny.

The city's Zoning Board approved plans to convert a vacant building formerly used by the YMCA into a large day care center.

The day care would accept about 60 children ranging from infant to 12-year-olds.

The hours would differ from most day cares because this one would not be closed on holidays.

The center is still awaiting approval by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

