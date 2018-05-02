FHP: 1-year-old struck by car in Macclenny, dies

MACCLENNY, Fla. - A 1-year-old boy died Tuesday night after he was struck by a car in Macclenny, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Colton Graham was hit around 10:35 p.m. when he ran out to South 9th Street at South Boulevard West in Baker County.

The 40-year-old man driving a Lincoln Town Car crossed into the northbound lane to avoid pedestrians in the southbound lane when Colton ran out into the northbound lane.

FHP said the man was unaware the toddler was in the street and came to an immediate stop after the accident.

Colton was transported to Ed Fraser Hospital where he died.

The driver is cooperating with investigators and charges are pending, troopers said. It is unknown at this time is alcohol was a factor.

