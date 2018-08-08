Baker County commission to vote on payment kiosks for Shoals Park

The Baker County Commission is being asked to approve payment kiosks for Shoals Park at Tuesday night's meeting.

As of Jan. 1, 2018, an honor system was set up at the park, charging admission for $5 per vehicle with a trailer, $5 for off-highway vehicles and $50 for a commercial vehicle containing more than 10 people.

There's an additional $5 for entrance of off-highway vehicles, like ATVs.

The county is being asked to set up two payment kiosks at the Odis Yarborough Road entrance to collect entry money. Each unit would costs $9,075, for a total of $18,150, plus a reoccurring monthly maintenance fee of $90.

Shoals Park is self-sustaining and any money made there goes to the maintain and improve the park.

Annual passes are available as well as senior discounts.

