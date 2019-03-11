Baker County gets 1st full-time firefighter

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - The Baker County Fire Department has officially hired its first full-time firefighter and emergency medical technician.

Mike Whitehead's first day on the job was Monday, but he isn't new to the area or his daily duties.

The Fire Department shared photos of Whitehead in a Facebook post, which says that, in addition to previously volunteering as a firefighter for the Fire Department, he worked as an EMT for Baker County's emergency medical services agency. Prior to moving to Baker County, Whitehead was also a volunteer firefighter in Nassau County.

The Fire Department said in the Facebook post that the county getting its first full-time firefighter is "a significant milestone in providing an increased level of service for our community."

When he is not working, Whitehead enjoys spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and wildlife photography, the Fire Department said.

Baker County Fire Department Baker County Fire Department photo of Mike Whitehead

