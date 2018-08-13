Baker County has new emergency alerts. Here's how to get them.

MACCLENNY, Fla. - Baker County authorities are changing the way residents learn about emergencies.

The Sheriff’s Office recently posted a message on its Facebook page, saying the agency is making the switch from the Code Red mass alert system to another system developed by Everbridge.

To stay plugged in, residents will need to register with the new system. Fortunately, the Sheriff’s Office has made it easy for people to join up.

Here’s what to do:

Visit the Sheriff’s Office website

Click on the ‘Alert Baker’ tab

tab Select the PDF for step-by-step instructions

Once those steps are complete, you'll be all set. For those with additional questions, just call Baker County Emergency Management at (904) 259-6111.

