Baker County man arrested over Facebook posts gets probation

Brandon Yancey booking photo of shot of weapons and accessories deputies seized from his home.

MACCLENNY, Fla. - A Baker County man whose stash of guns was confiscated when he was arrested over menacing posts on social media will avoid jail time, News4Jax has learned.

Court records show Brandon Wayne Yancey, 44, received six months’ probation after pleading no contest to disorderly conduct. Charges of aggravated assault and making a bomb threat were dropped.

Yancey was arrested in March after the Baker County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his home in response to a complaint received about threatening posts made on social media.

He had posted several photos on Facebook showing an arsenal of guns, including images of him posing with the weapons while donning a skull mask, according to the Sheriff’s Office. “Thinking about doing something. Do not know if I should. Recent events say go for it,” one post said in part.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators learned that the posts were made around the same time Yancey was fired from his job at Walmart. Deputies said he was terminated after he was accused of sexual harassment, adding that he may have been contemplating retaliation.

Reached at home March 24, Yancey acknowledged posting pictures of him showing off firearms, but he denied the suggestion that he specifically threatened anyone. Neither he nor his parents would let deputies enter the home at the time.

When deputies returned later that day with a warrant, they found numerous guns – including several assault-style rifles, an AK-47 assault rifle and handguns – as well as accessories, like rifle stocks and extended capacity magazines. The weapons were seized as evidence.

Yancey can ask to get the weapons back once his probation is complete.

