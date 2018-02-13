Baker County teen hurt after horse hit by pickup

MACCLENNY, Fla. - A Baker County teenager was hurt Tuesday when he was thrown from a horse after the animal was struck by a pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded about 3 p.m. to East North Boulevard at Fox Ridge Drive in Macclenny.

MB Charles, 19, was riding a horse on the side of North Boulevard heading towards Timber Lane Drive when the animal suddenly darted into the eastbound lane as a pickup truck was driving down the road.

Troopers said Charles was unable to stop or control the horse. The driver, 18, tried to avoid the animal, but hit it on its right side.

Charles was thrown from the horse 10 feet away from the crash. He was taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury. The driver was not injured.

The horse died in the crash and was taken away by its owner.

The Highway Patrol said charges are pending.

