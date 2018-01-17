Car strikes 2 young boys on moped in Baker County, troopers say

SANDERSON, Fla. - Two young boys suffered minor injuries when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a moped Tuesday afternoon in Sanderson, troopers said.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. on County Road 127 at Abernathy Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 9-year-old was driving the moped north on a sidewalk with a 7-year-old passenger and failed to yield to a woman driving a silver Toyota Corolla, turning onto Abernathy Street from C.R. 127.

Troopers said the moped, with the two boys, slid approximately 15 feet until it came to a rest on Abernathy Street.

The 9-year-old was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with a possible broken leg, the FHP said, and the 7-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 54-year-old woman driving the Corolla was not injured in the crash, troopers said.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

