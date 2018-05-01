Deputies: 2 men accused of crimes in several counties identified

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - The Baker County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that two men believed to be responsible for a recent rash of burglaries in Glen St. Mary as well as other similar crimes in Northeast Florida have been identified.

Sheriff Scotty Rhoden received a call that identified Joshua Norman, 18, and Christepher Tyler, 20, as possible suspects in recent crimes, leading detectives to follow up on tips related to the two men and obtain arrest warrants for them.

Deputies said Norman turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office on Monday and is cooperating with detectives.

Deputies said Tyler, who is still at large, has been in contact with detectives and has indicated that he will turn himself in.

Both Norman and Tyler are from Bradford County and detective are looking into any other connections they may have to Baker County.

Deputies said the two men are suspected of committing the same type of offenses in several other Northeast Florida counties.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies will continue to work together on the investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.