Deputies: 2 sought after Baker County High guard shack damaged

Deputies are looking for the two people seen in the photos after the Baker County High School guard shack was vandalized, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. - The Baker County Sheriff's Office and the School District are asking for the public's help identifying two people accused of damaging the guard shack at Baker County High School over the weekend.

The guard shack, which was part of enhanced security measures installed to increase the safety of students and staff, was vandalized some time between late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, two people captured on surveillance caused extensive damage to the guard shack.

Deputies said the damage will be costly to repair.

"Sheriff Scotty Rhoden and Superintendent Sherrie Raulerson would appreciate any information that can be provided by the community," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who recognizes the two seen in the images is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-259-2861.

