Woman killed in crash after SUV overturns, hits fence in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A Glen St. Mary woman died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Baker County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Veronica Alford, 48, was driving on Crews Road near Woodrow Raulerson Road when she began to veer off the road and overcorrected her steering, causing the SUV to overturn.

Alford's SUV struck a fence post and she did not survive, according to troopers.

The Highway Patrol said Alford was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

