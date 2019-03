BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Macclenny, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. on State Road 228, just south of Interstate 10.

There person's name and age and the circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been released.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.