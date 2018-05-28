FHP: Man, 19, ejected from motorcycle in Macclenny crash

MACCLENNY, Fla. - A Baker County man was hospitalized after he was ejected from his motorcycle during a Memorial Day crash in Macclenny, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle collision happened shortly before noon Monday on State Road 121 near Willis Hodges Road.

Troopers said a Suzuki motorcycle driven by Kason Taylor was heading north on SR 121 when a Hummer exiting a private driveway crossed into the bike's path and the vehicles collided.

Taylor, 19, was thrown into the air and collided with a sidewalk railing. He was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries.

Troopers said the Hummer's driver was cited for failure to yield.

