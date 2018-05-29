Inmate escapes from Baker Correctional Institution work camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An inmate escaped Tuesday afternoon from a work camp at Baker Correctional Institution in Sanderson, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Shane Kizziah was serving a 10-year sentence stemming from a March 2011 conviction for armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to Duval County court records.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson said Baker County deputies are searching for Kizziah after he drove away from his yard work assignment without permission.

The spokesperson said Kizziah was a minimum custody inmate with no disciplinary history who had anticipated release date of October 2020 at the time of his escape.

Kizziah, who turns 26 on Wednesday, is described as 5-foot-9 and 161 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a series of tattoos on his left and right arms.

Anyone with information on Kizziah's whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or the Department of Corrections at (850) 922-6867.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.