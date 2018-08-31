Lake City woman flown to hospital after crashing into tree

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after crashing her car into a tree Friday afternoon, and a 1-year-old in the car was not hurt according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said Brianna Collins, 19, of Lake City, Florida, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Aveo on U.S.90 two miles west of Interstate 10 when she veered off the roadway into the grass, overcorrected, then lost control and crashed into a tree.

Troopers said Collins was flown to University of Florida Health hospital in Jacksonville shortly after the accident at 3:15 p.m.

The FHP said the toddler, who was a passenger in the car, was not hurt and was released to family members at the scene of the crash.

