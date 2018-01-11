Baker County High School football player arrested on sex charge

MACCLENNY, Fla. - A 19-year-old Baker County high school student was arrested, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

On Monday, Baker County detectives got a tip accusing Lee Graham, of Macclenny, of having an inappropriate relationship with the girl since last month. After an investigating, Graham was arrested Wednesday on charges of lewd and lascivious battery with a child under 16.

Under Florida statutes, any person under age 16 is unable to legally consent to any sexual activity.

Graham, a senior, plays wide receiver. for the Wildcats He is also listed as playing on the school's basketball team.

Graham had scholarship offers from the University of South Florida and Valdosta State, among others and is reported to have committed to Western Kentucky.

