Man arrested in 2016 Walgreens robbery

MACCLENNY, Fla. - A man was arrested in connection with a 2016 robbery at the Walgreens in Macclenny, the Baker County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Brad Curtis Stewart, 23, of Sanderson, was being held in the Baker County jail on $250,000 as of Wednesday.

On June 11, 2016, according to the Sheriff's Office, two masked people went into the Walgreens on South Sixth Street and demanded money from the store clerk. Deputies said one of the two indicated he was armed with a weapon and the duo ran off after taking money from the cash register.

Over the last month, detectives with the Sheriff's Office began to review the previously closed case and examine the evidence. Detectives said they were able to establish probable cause to arrest Stewart for his involvement in the robbery.

It's unclear whether the other person has been arrested. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as the case develops.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.