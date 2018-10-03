Mother of 4 stable after crash involving semi, family says

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. - A wife and mother of four daughters was recovering in the hospital Tuesday after her van was hit head-on by a semi truck in Glen St. Mary.

The driver of the van, Amanda Tobin, was hospitalized with critical injuries after the crash Friday. Family said her condition improved to stable.

Tobin's family members, including her mother Elaine Vazquez, have been at her bedside as she recovers.

"We thank the Lord very much that she is here because she could very well not be," Vazquez said. "It's a miracle she is here."

Investigators said Tobin was traveling with her niece to pick up her kids at her sister's house when the crash happened near the intersection of State Road 125 and Homestead Place. It's unclear what led to the crash.

Tobin had a second surgery Tuesday and family said it's possible she will have a third.

"Hands, fingers, arms, legs -- broken bones everywhere," Vazquez said.

Family members said they will be with Tobin every step of the way until she is released from the hospital. They've created a fundraising account to help with medical expenses.

Tobin's recovery is expected to take three months.

"Without her, I'm lost," Vazquez said. "I thank God that she is here."

