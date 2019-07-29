No one loves Shark Week more than this Macclenny family

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - If you thought you loved "Shark Week," think again.

One Baker County family went all out, decorating for a fin-tastic week. The underwater-themed house would make any shark lover jealous.

Leslie Sands told News4Jax her 12-year-old son, Cooper, loves sharks. He went free diving with bull sharks in South Florida over spring break this year.

So they have made a tradition of going above and beyond during one of the most anticipated weeks of the year: Shark Week.

"I believe this is the fourth year we’ve gone all out decorating for Shark Week. It’s just kind of grown over the years," Sands said.

Decorations included fake water, a "Shark Week" sign, "Jaws" memorabilia and a 9-foot-long shark they made by hand.

"We made him out of foam poster board, chicken wire, masking tape, spray paint and banner paper. No kind of pattern, just imagination and patience. He is 9 feet long and my son affectionately named him Steve the Shark," Sands said.

Shark Week started on Sunday and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 4.

Click on the Instagram post below to see photos of the family's Shark Week decorations from the previous years.

