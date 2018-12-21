Sheriff: Woman's body found dumped in Baker County

MACCLENNY, Fla. - A woman's body was found Friday morning along Railroad Avenue not far from U.S. 90 in Baker County, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said.

A city worker stumbled across the body, and deputies believe foul play is involved in the woman's death, though they have not said how she died.

Deputies do not believe the woman was killed where she was found but think instead that her body was dumped there.

The Medical Examiner has taken the body to investigate and determine the woman's identity and her cause of death.

