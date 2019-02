Macclenny, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says three teens suffered minor injuries after a Jeep overturned multiple times and hit a cable box, mailbox, and the corner of a home.

FHP says the driver is 15-years-old and the two passengers are 11. FHP says the driver failed to maintain control, veering to the left on Islamorada Drive in Macclenny on Saturday morning.

The teen driver was charged with careless driving.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.