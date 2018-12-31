Mother's body found in home, son had knife in stomach, deputies say

MACCLENNY, Fla. - Deputies with the Baker County Sheriff's Office are investigating after patrols were sent to a Macclenny home Monday morning, where they found a man with a knife in his stomach and the body of his mother.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a house on Big Oak Court around 6 a.m. They found the man with a knife in his stomach and rushed him to the hospital.

While they were searching the home, deputies found an elderly woman, identified as the man's mother, dead in one of the rooms, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigators said her death is suspicious, and it's unclear how she died.

Her son is recovering in the hospital from his injuries. Deputies plan to interview him. Neither he nor his mother were immediately identified.

