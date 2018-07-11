Be free for free: Florida nudist resort strips price of admission

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Floridians who want to let it all hang out this summer have the chance to do so during the Cypress Cove Nudist Resort's annual open house in Kissimmee.

The resort will open its doors to the public on Saturday, July 14 from noon to 4 p.m., where visitors can be free of clothing, for free.

Butt there's more than just the bare essentials. Guests will also be provided a complimentary resort tour, as well as food and music in front of the clubhouse.

Guests that can barely contain themselves can also visit the pool party, which will have a DJ and what the resort calls "an atmosphere of complete acceptance and relaxation."

Should you still want to uncover more, the resort offers a hair and nail salon, massage center, bike and water sport rentals, as well as a gym.

Open House Details

DATE: Saturday, July 14

TIME: Noon – 4 p.m.

COST: Free

LOCATION: 4425 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee

PHONE: 407-933-5870

