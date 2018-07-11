Florida

Be free for free: Florida nudist resort strips price of admission

Cypress Cove Nudist Resort holding annual open house

By Nick Jones - Digital producer

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Floridians who want to let it all hang out this summer have the chance to do so during the Cypress Cove Nudist Resort's annual open house in Kissimmee.

The resort will open its doors to the public on Saturday, July 14 from noon to 4 p.m., where visitors can be free of clothing, for free. 

Butt there's more than just the bare essentials. Guests will also be provided a complimentary resort tour, as well as food and music in front of the clubhouse.

Guests that can barely contain themselves can also visit the pool party, which will have a DJ and what the resort calls "an atmosphere of complete acceptance and relaxation."

Should you still want to uncover more, the resort offers a hair and nail salon, massage center, bike and water sport rentals, as well as a gym.

Open House Details 

DATE: Saturday, July 14

TIME: Noon – 4 p.m.

COST: Free

LOCATION: 4425 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee

PHONE: 407-933-5870 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.