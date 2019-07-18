Because Florida: 5 guys arrested over beef at Five Guys

Stuart Police Department

STUART, Fla. - Five guys were arrested Wednesday over a beef that flared up at a Five Guys in South Florida.

Officers were called to the restaurant Wednesday afternoon in response to a fist fight that broke out inside the business, according to a Facebook post from the Stuart Police Department.

Afterward, two men and three juveniles who apparently prefer knuckle sandwiches to cheeseburgers were booked into the Martin County jail on misdemeanor affray charges, police said.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

