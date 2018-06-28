Bill passed in US Senate supports Florida military pay raise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Senate Appropriations Committee passed the 2019 Defense Appropriations Bill Thursday, which would give military service members living in Florida a notable pay raise.

The bill supports a military pay raise of 2.6 percent, which would be the largest in 10 years, according to Sen. Marco Rubio's office.

There was more good news for the Jacksonville area. The bill provides $475 million, which will be used to obtain an additional littoral combat ship and guided missile frigate.

$225 million will be used for an expeditionary fast transport ship. It's a shallow vessel intended for rapid transport of payloads and will reach speeds up to 52 miles-per-hour.

$3.8 billion will be used to address high priority programs, such as the OA-X light attack aircraft program for the Air Force.

