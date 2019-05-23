Bill targeting anti-Semitism ready for DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to sign the measure next week during a trip to Israel, the Legislature on Thursday formally forwarded a bill that seeks to combat anti-Semitism in Florida.

Lawmakers last month unanimously passed the bill (HB 741), which deals with the state education system and would add religion as a protected class when it comes to discrimination against students and employees.

Currently, people are protected from discrimination based on race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, marital status or disability.

DeSantis will lead a delegation next week of more than 100 state officials, businesspeople, academics and religious leaders to Israel and plans to sign the bill during the trip.

One of the sponsors of the bill, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, is slated to participate in the trip, according to information released by DeSantis’ office.

News Service of Florida