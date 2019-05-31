Bird call: Troopers rescue injured pelican on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers had to wing it Thursday evening when they got a call about an injured pelican wandering in rush hour traffic along Tampa’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers and road rangers were alerted to the hobbled bird about 5:10 p.m. Once they arrived, they learned that its wings were injured.

Even though the pelican was walking in the southbound travel lanes, authorities were able to corner the bird against a concrete barrier and remove it from the busy roadway.

The pelican was taken to the South Skyway Fishing Pier where wildlife professionals took over and brought the bird Seaside Seabird Sanctuary in Indian Shores, troopers said.

