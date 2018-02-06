Florida man finds gator lounging in swimming pool

This 8-foot alligator was found lounging in a Boca Raton resident's swimming pool Monday morning.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Boca Raton resident woke up Monday morning to find an alligator lounging in his swimming pool.

Matt Fino said he had to do a "double take" after spotting the 8-foot gator sitting on the bottom of the pool.

"It's an eye opener," Fino told WPTV.

A Boca Raton police officer stood by at a safe distance until Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers could come and remove the gator.

Fino and his wife said they believe the gator must have come from a nearby canal.

