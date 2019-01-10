Body camera catches rescue after fiery wreck on I-95

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Dramatic body camera video was released on Wednesday, where deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office rushed to pull someone from a burning SUV involved in a wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 95.

According to investigators, the driver of the SUV was hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle, which is not included in the video, died in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol. Below is body camera video of the rescue from the Sheriff's Office.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Video below is edited, but may be considered graphic

