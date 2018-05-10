Woman's body found in Orlando retention pond; gator attack dismissed

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange Park Sheriff's Office said the body of a woman -- not a teenage boy -- was found in an Orange County pond Thursday morning, one day after a witness reported a person flailing in the water while yelling, "It bit me!"

Orange County deputies responded to the pond about noon Wednesday after Eric Wolfe called 911 and said he saw a teenage boy flailing his arms in the water and screaming, "It bit me, it bit me,' before going disappearing under water in an alligator-infested pond.

The name and age of the victim found Thursday morning were not released, but sheriff's spokesman Jeff Williamson said she was a black or Hispanic woman in her late teens to early 20s. There were no signs that a gator attacked the woman, whose body was found about 50 yards offshore, he said.

"We have some idea who we think it may be, Williams told WKMG-TV. "It may take a few hours to confirm that.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Orange County Fire Rescue joined rescue efforts that continued into the night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office resumed the search at daybreak Thursday.

Neighbors said alligators have moved into the pond over the past several years.

"There's four alligators in this lake," Wolfe told the Orlando television station Wednesday. "An 8-foot alligator is usually around where (the teenager) was in, and when he screamed, something bit him, so you can only assume it was an alligator."

