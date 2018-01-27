Body found in South Florida canal could be Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A body found floating in a canal in South Florida may belong to a man from the Jacksonville area, authorities said.

Detectives are hoping someone from Northeast Florida can identify the victim, who had distinctive tattoos on his arms and hands (see photo above).

He was found about 4 p.m. Wednesday in a canal along Gator Boulevard by a sugar company worker, deputies said.

Investigators said the body was of a Hispanic male and it appeared he had been the victim of a homicide.

They did not have a motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is urged to contact Detective J. Piatchek at 561-688-4050, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

